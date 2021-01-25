AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €21.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.05 ($27.12).

CS opened at €19.21 ($22.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €19.82 and its 200-day moving average is €17.78. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

