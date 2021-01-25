Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.69

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 2184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $827.63 million, a PE ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 750.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 344,681 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

