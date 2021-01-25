Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,525 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 136,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,987,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,162,000 after purchasing an additional 331,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 635,247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $35.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

