Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 76,548 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 76,548 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

NYSE DIS opened at $172.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

