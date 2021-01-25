Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,294 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 116.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.7% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 108,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

