Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 21,492 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,492 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 115.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. Analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

