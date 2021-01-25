Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 115,306 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,306 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 170.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,687,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $12,754,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 639,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 297.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 724,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 542,245 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.