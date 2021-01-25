Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,998 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $14.25 on Monday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $566.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $930,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

