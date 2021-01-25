Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,915,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,675,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

WFC stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

