Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $9,060,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

