Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.61 ($74.84).

ETR:NDA opened at €69.46 ($81.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. Aurubis AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a fifty-two week high of €69.84 ($82.16). The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.04.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

