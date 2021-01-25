Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

