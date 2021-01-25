Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.73. 35,573,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

