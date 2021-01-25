Attila (ATT) Hits Market Cap of $58.08 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Attila token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Attila has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Attila has a market capitalization of $58.08 million and approximately $198,411.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Attila Profile

ATT is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

