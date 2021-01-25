AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.