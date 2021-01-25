AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lifted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of AT&T by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,080,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

