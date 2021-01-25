AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.