Aspen Investment Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.76. 73,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average of $154.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

