Aspen Investment Management Inc Takes $437,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in Generac by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $8.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.02. 829,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.47 and a 200 day moving average of $198.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $287.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.77.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

