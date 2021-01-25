Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 787 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,408,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,779,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

