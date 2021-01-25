Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 1,410 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $10.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.60. The stock had a trading volume of 214,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,320. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.65.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.