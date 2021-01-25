Aspen Investment Management Inc Invests $221,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.14. The company had a trading volume of 945,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

