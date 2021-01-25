Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 105 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 50.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,201. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

