Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires Shares of 1,684 SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $446.73. The stock had a trading volume of 792,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,981. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.61 and its 200 day moving average is $372.45. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

