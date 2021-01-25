ASML’s (ASML) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASML. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $474.25.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $569.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.