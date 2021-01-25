ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Increases Dividend to $1.89 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 1.8864 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41.

ASML has increased its dividend by 118.3% over the last three years.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $567.61. 966,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,827. The stock has a market cap of $238.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.72. ASML has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.25.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.