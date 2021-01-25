ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

ARKK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.95. 749,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

