Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.82 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 4% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $55.54 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,913,100 coins and its circulating supply is 126,692,203 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

