Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.55.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $311.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.77. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $320.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,119,118. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,919,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

