Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADM stock opened at $52.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

