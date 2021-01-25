Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 91,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $340.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 831,118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $766,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $162,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

