Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,442 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at $57,623,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.2% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 40.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 558,056 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. 18,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,133. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

