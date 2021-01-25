Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 41,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 49,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

