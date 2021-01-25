Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.63.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

