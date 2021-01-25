Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.