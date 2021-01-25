Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.37. 860,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.87. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.37.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

