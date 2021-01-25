Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.