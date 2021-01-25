ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

ANGI stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $12.70. 4,642,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,271.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,943,776. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

