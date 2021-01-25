ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) recently:

1/18/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

1/15/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

1/14/2021 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – ANGI Homeservices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

12/23/2020 – ANGI Homeservices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,776 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

