Anchor (ANCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,959.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Anchor has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002441 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $18,959.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00077683 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.00827480 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00054734 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005998 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.09 or 0.04544044 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016429 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017783 BTC.
Anchor Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Buying and Selling Anchor
Anchor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
