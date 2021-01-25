AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANAB. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.43.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.54 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $698.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

