Analyzing Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Northern Trust and ServisFirst Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.90 billion 2.85 $1.49 billion $6.63 14.22 ServisFirst Bancshares $414.79 million 5.57 $149.24 million $2.74 15.65

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares. Northern Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 20.72% 13.07% 0.89% ServisFirst Bancshares 38.46% 17.79% 1.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northern Trust and ServisFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 6 4 6 0 2.00 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Northern Trust presently has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.69%. Given Northern Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northern Trust pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Northern Trust beats ServisFirst Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, Baldwin, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

