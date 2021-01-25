Analyzing Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.2% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Simon Property Group pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 27.22% 56.28% 4.12% Global Net Lease 10.07% 1.97% 0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simon Property Group and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 2 12 4 0 2.11 Global Net Lease 0 1 4 0 2.80

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $87.78, suggesting a potential downside of 8.08%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $20.88, suggesting a potential upside of 23.01%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simon Property Group and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.76 billion 5.08 $2.10 billion $12.04 7.93 Global Net Lease $306.21 million 4.96 $46.48 million $1.85 9.17

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Global Net Lease on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

