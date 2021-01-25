Analyzing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) & Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luna Innovations and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $70.52 million 5.03 $5.34 million $0.17 67.65 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.96

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luna Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations 7.21% 10.72% 8.32% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Luna Innovations and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Luna Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential downside of 15.22%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 46.46%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications. This segment also provides general photonics comprising components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and TeraMetrix products to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time to reduce raw materials and rework costs in manufacturing processes as well as to conduct quality control monitoring utilizing terahertz measurement technologies. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

