Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MarineMax (HZO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2021 – MarineMax was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

1/12/2021 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/6/2021 – MarineMax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

1/4/2021 – MarineMax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,202. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $45.45.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in MarineMax by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MarineMax by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 160,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

