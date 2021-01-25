Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fathom (FTHM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fathom (NASDAQ: FTHM):

1/25/2021 – Fathom had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Fathom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

1/19/2021 – Fathom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

1/12/2021 – Fathom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

1/4/2021 – Fathom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

12/28/2020 – Fathom had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FTHM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,007. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth $114,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fathom in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

