Analysts Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target at $3.73

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Santander downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

