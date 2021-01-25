Analysts Set TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Price Target at $18.00

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of NYSE TBI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $703.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 202,673.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.