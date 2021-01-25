Analysts Set Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT at $5.30

Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several brokerages have commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.