Analysts Set John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) PT at GBX 356

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 359.78 ($4.70).

Several research analysts have commented on WG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) alerts:

WG stock traded down GBX 14.90 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 294.80 ($3.85). 1,820,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 227.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Robin Watson acquired 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £6,545.86 ($8,552.21). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,518 shares of company stock worth $1,331,942.

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.